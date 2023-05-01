PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' inspirational, innovative way of communicating to all: Andhra Guv Abdul Nazeer

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 1 : Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer said that the Mann Ki Baat programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a unique and innovative way of communicating with the people and the society as a whole.

The 100th Episode of the Mann Ki Baat Programme was screened at the Raj Bhawan in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sri Abdul Nazeer said, "'Mann Ki Baat' programme has been broadcast over AIR and Doordarshan and it was a unique programme and innovative way of communicating with the people and the society as a whole."

He said that through this programme, the Prime Minister not only reaches a vast spectrum of a socio-economic and culturally diverse population, but also inspires and energises them on issues such social, cultural, and economic and addresses the challenging problems that the world is facing today, such as the climate crisis, waste management and the energy crisis.

He further said, "Throughout the programme, PM Modi has been able to successfully establish a trust-based relationship with the listeners, offering advice, or complimenting someone for an exemplary deed and real-life stories and experiences, generating thousands of responses every time the programme is aired."

He said that the successful course of 99 episodes over the last eight years, the Mann Ki Baat programme has generated awareness about important issues and inspired everyone to act on social and national causes like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, COVID-19 vaccination and Har Ghar Tiranga etc.

He said during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mann Ki Baat programme has played an important role in keeping the people informed and motivating them to get vaccinated and India's vaccine story owes its success in great measure to the Mann ki Baat programme.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of Prasar Bharati, for broadcasting the Mann Ki Baat programme in several languages and dialects taking it to the remotest regions in the country and simultaneously telecasting over the Doordarshan network across the length and breadth of the country.

Later, Governor Abdul Nazeer interacted with C.V. Raju, Prof. Srinivasulu, Rambhupal Reddy, K.V. Ramasubba Reddy and Sai Praneet, some of the persons from Andhra Pradesh whose extraordinary contribution to the society was highlighted by the Prime Minister in his Mann Ki Baat programme in different episodes.

Dr Ranganatham, DDG, Doordarshan, Someswara Rao, DDG, All India Radio and other officers and staff members of Doordarshan and AIR and officers and Staff members of Raj Bhavan have participated in the programme and coordinated the event.

