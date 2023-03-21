Hina Khan performs Umrah ahead of Ramzan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 : 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Hina Khan, on Tuesday, arrived in the holy city of Mecca along with her family to perform her first Umrah.

Taking to Instagram, Hina shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "Labaik Allahuma Labbaik Bismillah.."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

She also shared some pictures and videos on her stories, taking her fans and followers along on this journey.

In the pictures, Hina could be seen sitting on a couch and donning a white suit and matching hijab.

In another pic, she was seen posing with her family members.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

"Mashaallah," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "MashAllah may Allah accept ur umrah."

Recently actors and Bigg Boss contestants Aly Gony and Asim Riaz also performed Umrah.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina was last seen in the murder mystery thriller web show 'Shadyantra' alongside Kunal Roy Kapoor and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

She gained a lot of popularity for her performance in the Tv serial 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and for her negative role in the popular serial 'Kasautii Zindai Kay'.

Apart from that, she has been a part of several hit music videos like 'Runjhun', 'Baarish Ban Jaana', 'Raanjhana', 'Main Bhi Barbaad', 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor