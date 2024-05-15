Hina Khan Talks About the Difficulties of Shooting During First Two Days of Periods

Actress Hina Khan has opened up about how if only she had an option of not shooting during the first two days of periods and described it as “madness.” The actress mentioned that it is maddening to shoot during periods especially when it requires a lot of running sequences. “I wish I had an option of not shooting on the first two days.. not exaggerating. But imagine shooting outdoors, in almost 40 degrees, with bad period cramps, mood swings, dehydration, heat rashes, discomfort, low BP, shooting chase sequences with involve a lot of running around in the sun, it’s madness,” she wrote and used the hashtag ‘actors life’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina Khan was recently seen in the Punjabi film, Shinda Shinda No Papa. The movie, also starring Gippy Grewal and his real-life son, Shinda Grewal is a comedy entertainer. Directed by Amarpreet GS Chhabra, it unfolds across Canada and India, focusing on Gopi, a frustrated father who decides to take his mischievous son, Shinda, to India to teach him discipline. However, when Shinda discovers his father’s true intentions, it sparks a conflict between them.

Next, Hina Khan will be seen in the comedy-drama series Namacool. Alongside Hina, the show also features Aaron Kaul, Abhinav Sharma, Abhishek Bajaj, Anushka Kaushik, Faisal Malik, and Aadil Khan in key roles. Written by Shantanu Srivastava and directed by Ritam Srivastav, this seven-episode series is set to premiere on Amazon miniTV soon.

