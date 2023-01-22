Hindi-dubbed version of 'Kantara' completes 100 days in theatres

Mumbai, Jan 22 Despite its distinctly regional flavour, the Hindi-dubbed version of Rishab Shetty film 'Kantara' has completed 100 days in the Hindi market and continues its successful run in theatres.

Taking to social media on Sunday, the production house behind the movie, Hombale Films, said: "We are ecstatic to share that #Kantara in Hindi, depicting the traditional folklore, has completed 100 days. We express our deep gratitude to the audience for their unwavering support."

Produced with a modest budget of Rs 20 crore in Kannada, 'Kantara' went on to become a Sandalwood smash hit. The producers, who are also the makers of the 'KGF' series, later released the movie in other languages, including Telugu and Hindi. The movie has done well in all languages.

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, 'Kantara' was released in Kannada and Hindi on September 30 and October 14, respectively. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda for Hombale Films, the movie's star cast includes Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

