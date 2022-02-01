Hindustani Bhau arrested in Mumbai for 'instigating' students against minister Varsha Gaikwad

Former Bigg Boss contestant and controversial figure Vikas Fhatak, better known as Hindustani Bhau has been arrested by the Dharavi Police in Mumbai on Tuesday in connection with the students' protest in Dharavi on Monday over their demand for online exams for classes 10 and 12 in the view of the pandemic. On Monday, students protested in Mumbai and Nagpur demanding online exams amid the pandemic. Following the protests, it emerged that YouTuber Hindustani Bhau had asked the students to assemble in the Dharavi area near the resident of Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad in a video. Police on Monday said they will take action against the YouTuber, who was also reportedly present at the protest of the students.

Monday's student protest was massive leading to baton charge by police. In Nagpur, agitating students damaged two buses, police said."In these two years, many people died because of Covid. Till now, families are recovering from the shock. And now the new drama of Omicron has started. What is this? The government is urging people to remain indoors. They why take offline exams of the students," Hindustani Bhau said in a YouTube video 'Exams cancel karo. bacho ke jaan ke sath mt khelo warna hoga fir se andolan'. The video had over 2.77 lakh views till Tuesday. It was uploaded on January 24.As per the preliminary investigation into the massive protest which led to vandalism in some parts, Hindustani Bhau had asked the students to take part in the protest through his social media accounts. Responding to a query, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone V, Pranay Ashok said, “The action will be taken as per the law against anyone responsible for instigating students."