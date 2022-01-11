Hint of supernatural in 'Bangarraju' trailer

Hyderabad, Jan 11 The theatrical trailer of Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna-starrer 'Bangarraju' is out now.

The trailer gives a glimpse at the supernatural elements in the movie.

The makers of 'Bangarraju' took to their social media to release the theatrical trailer of the much-awaited Sankranti release. Starring Akkineni Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles, the trailer seems apt for the festival release.

Introducing Naga Chaitanya as the playboy of the village, Ramya Krishna and Nagarjuna play his parents in the movie. They seem to have passed away, but watch their son from heaven, protecting him from a few problems.

A few other aspects from the Kalyan Krishna's directorial are revealed in the trailer, as heroine Krithi Shetty is introduced in a village-belle avatar.

On the other hand, the supernatural elements take the viewers into a serious mode, as actor Naga Babu is introduced as the Yama Dharma Raja, while the rest of the trailer gives glimpses of things related to God.

Zee Studios and Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd have jointly produced 'Bangarraju', which is slated for release on January 14.

Touted to be the sequel to Nagarjuna-starrer 'Soggade Chinni Nayana', which was released on Sankranthi, 'Bangarraju' is expected to become a hit too.

