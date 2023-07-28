Hip Hop India enters the Top 12 battle with stunning dance performances

Amazon miniTVs’ dance reality show Hip Hop India has been creating buzz among dance aficionados and urban street culture. The launch episode, witnessing amazing, flamboyant talent from all over India, has stunned the judges Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi. This weekend, Hip Hop India is geared up to captivate its audience with next-level performances. Contestants will be challenged this week to showcase some bombastic moves in the thrilling episode, aiming to enter the Top 12. The high-stakes dance battle has finally begun and it is the showdown for the top 12 contestants in Hip Hop India.

Unveiling the promo of the upcoming episodes, the streaming service gives a glimpse of the exciting and energy-filled episode. The contenders will be seen performing some terrific and goose-bumps-inducing acts bringing alive the essence of Hip Hop culture. Setting the stage on fire, the contenders are ready to put their best foot forward with their impeccable dancing skills and enter the Top 12 of Hip Hop India. Turning up the heat, they will be seen enchanting the judges and audience, who will also step into the dance fever hooting and applauding the fantastic performances.Helmed by Amazon miniTV with the aim of promoting and preserving the urban street culture.