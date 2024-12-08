Hiroo Johar Hospitalised; Karan Johar's Mother Admitted In Kokilaben Hospital

Filmmaker and Producer Karan Johar's mother, Hiroo Johar, has been hospitalized at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. She was admitted to the hospital yesterday. A viral video shows the director-producer visiting her at the hospital alongside celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Hiroo was reportedly admitted on Friday. A paparazzo shared the video of Karan and Manish visiting her on Saturday, assuring that there is no cause for concern. The caption accompanying the video stated, "A family member assures us there is no cause for alarm. We extend our best wishes for her swift recovery."

Hiroo Johar, 81, is also credited as a producer on several Dharma Productions projects. Karan frequently shares pictures of her with his children, Yash and Roohi. In 2021, Hiroo underwent two surgeries within eight months - spinal fusion surgery and a right knee replacement. Karan had shared this news on his Instagram at the time. Karan Johar was last seen in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. He made a cameo appearance in the show, He also co-produced Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's film Jigra. Last year, Karan made his directorial comeback after a long hiatus with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, along with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles.