"His performances have captivated generations": PM Modi sends warm birthday wishes to "Thiru" Rajinikanth

New Delhi [India], December 12 : Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 75th birthday on Friday, receiving an outpouring of wishes and greetings from across the country.

Leading the line of wishes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a heartfelt message for him and also honoured his 50 years of cinematic legacy.

"Greetings to Thiru Rajinikanth Ji on the special occasion of his 75th birthday. His performances have captivated generations and have earned extensive admiration. His body of work spans diverse roles and genres, consistently setting benchmarks. This year has been notable because he completed 50 years in the world of films," PM Modi wrote on X.

Greetings to Thiru Rajinikanth Ji on the special occasion of his 75th birthday. His performances have captivated generations and have earned extensive admiration. His body of work spans diverse roles and genres, consistently setting benchmarks. This year has been notable because…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2025

He concluded with prayers for the actor's long and healthy life.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also shared his warm greetings,

Taking to his official X handle, Stalin gave a heartwarming shoutout to Rajinikanth and his decades-long film legacy.

ரஜினிகாந்த் = வயதை வென்ற வசீகரம்! மேடையில் ஏறினால் அனைவரையும் மகிழ்விக்கும் சொல்வன்மை! உள்ளொன்று வைத்துப் புறமொன்று பேசாத கள்ளம் கபடமற்ற நெஞ்சம்! ஆறிலிருந்து அறுபதுவரைக்கும் அரைநூற்றாண்டாகக் கவர்ந்திழுக்கும் என் நண்பர் #SuperStar @rajinikanth அவர்களுக்கு உளம் நிறைந்த பிறந்தநாள்… pic.twitter.com/txEn7pHwKE — M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) December 12, 2025

He wrote, "Rajinikanth = Charisma that Conquers Age! Eloquence that delights everyone when he ascends the stage! A heart free of deceit and pretense, speaking one thing inwardly and another outwardly! From six to sixty, captivating for half a centurymy friend #SuperStar @rajinikanth, heartfelt birthday wishes! May he continue to deliver many more victorious creations upon me, and may his victory flag keep flying with the love and support of the people! #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth.

Rajinikanth, affectionately known as "Thalaiva" (leader) by his legion of fans, remains one of the most revered and influential figures in Indian cinema. With a career spanning over four decades, he has starred in numerous films across languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

At the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, the cinema icon received a Lifetime Achievement Award, marking 50 years of his illustrious career in the film industry.

