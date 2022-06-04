Historical drama 'Nayika Devi' granted tax-free status in Gujarat

Mumbai, June 4 The Gujarati historical drama film 'Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen' has been declared tax-free in Gujarat.

The CMO Gujarat officially tweeted that since the film keeps up with the cultural heritage of the state and illustrates the heroism of Patan's Rajmata Nayika Devi and her bravery in defeating Muhammad Ghori, it has been granted tax exemption by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Speaking of which, the producer of the film, Umesh Sharma, said, "The film is made for people's knowledge and to introduce them to who Nayika Devi was and what her contribution is towards the country. And therefore, this film merited being tax-free so that more and more people could watch it."

"We are grateful to Gujarat's government and CM Shri Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel for taking all our requests into consideration and making Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen free of tax. We can't thank you enough," he added.

The film stars Khushi Shah as Queen Nayika Devi and Bollywood actor Chunky Panday as Muhammad Ghori. The film, helmed by Nitin G, features music by Parth Thakkar with Chirag Tripathi penning the lyrics.

The film has been produced by Umesh Sharma, under the banner of A Tree Entertainment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor