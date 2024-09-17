'Hit Man' fame Adria Arjona in talks to star in Adam Wingard's action thriller 'Onslaught'

Washington [US], September 17 : 'Father of the Bride' star Adria Arjona, who was seen in the romantic comedy film, 'Hit Man', is in talks to appear in the latest action thriller movie 'Onslaught'. She is also the executive producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The plot details of the project are kept under wraps, however, it is described as a "gonzo action horror thriller". It is being helmed by 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' filmmaker Adam Wingard.

"Arjona will play a mother who falls back on a particular set of skills to protect her loved ones after she runs afoul of a threat that has escaped a secret military base," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will be produced by Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside A24, and Alexander Black for Lyrical Media. Wingard and Jeremy Platt are also among the producers. Lyrical's Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers will serve as executive producers with A24.

Adria Arjona has been part of several well-known projects including 'Emerald City', 'Good Omens', and 'Andor'. She has starred in 'Father of the Bride', 'Life of the Party', and 'Triple Frontier', among others. She was recently seen in Zoe Kravitz's directorial debut 'Blink Twice', and will be back for season two of 'Andor'.

In the early 1990s, she also starred in Los Frikis, which was an indie drama set in Cuba. She was also the executive producer for the same. The film received several accolades at various film festivals, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor