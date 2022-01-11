Hit series 'Emily in Paris' gets two-season extension

Los Angeles, Jan 11 Darren Star's Emmy-nominated romantic comedy series, 'Emily in Paris', has been renewed by Netflix for a third and fourth season, reports 'Variety'.

Season 2 was released on December 22, debuting in the Global Netflix Top 10 and topping the list across 94 countries, which include India, garnering 107.6 million viewer hours from December 22 to 26.

Season 1, which opened in October 2020, also made the Global Top 10, re-emerging on the list across 53 nations. The escapist show, 'Variety' reports, was an immediate sensation, luring more than 58 million households in its first 28 days on the streaming platform.

The showrunner, Darren Star, has previously made hit series such as 'Sex and the City', 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Melrose Place', and is now wrapping up the shoot of his new show 'Uncoupled' also for Netflix later this month.

'Emily in Paris' follows Emily (Lily Collins), an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly lands a job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company.

Emily is tasked with revamping their social media strategy, and embarks upon a new life in Paris filled with adventures and challenges, as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances, according to 'Variety'. Season 2 sees Emily travel from Paris to the French Riviera, including Saint-Tropez.

The next season will shoot once again at the Studios of Paris on the outskirts of the French capital in the spring or summer. Some other locations are being explored, including London, reports 'Variety'.

