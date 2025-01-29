Hiten Tejwani on his film ‘Baida’: We don’t usually see on the big screen in Indian cinema

Mumbai, Jan 29 Actor Hiten Tejwani has shared that his upcoming sci-fi film “Baida” is very unique and that such movies are usually not seen on the big screen in Indian cinema.

Sharing his thoughts on the film and the character he plays, Hiten said, “‘Baida’ is a very unique film, the kind we don’t usually see on the big screen in Indian cinema. While it has intriguing elements like time travel and sci-fi, it is by the makers whose compelling storyline is always the real hero of their films.

“Also, the character I play comes with a baggage of intensity and emotions, and is pivotal in establishing the basic plot of the film.”

He spoke about shooting in Gorakhpur.

“It was absolute fun to shoot the sequences at some remarkable hand-made sets in a village near Gorakhpur. I am sure the audience, including my family, friends and loved ones, will be thrilled when they watch ‘Baida’ in the cinema halls, and experience a storytelling never seen before,” he added.

Sharing some details about what went behind making India’s first sci-fi supernatural thriller set in Hindi heartland, maker Puneet said: “we roped in local artisans and experts to create three-floor huts that could carry up to approximately 600 kg of weight, without using any metal.”

“The blend of genres like sci-fi and supernatural, along with an essence of the country’s soil, makes ‘Baida’ a unique film for all age groups. We are eager to meet the audience on March 21.”

Writer Sudhanshu, who plays the lead protagonist and is also the writer of the film, added, “‘Baida’ is a world of illusion, where a man is entrapped in a vicious cycle of life and death by a sinister power.”

“The turn of unexpected events that follow him and the characters he encounters on his path weaves together this story that goes beyond the realms of time & dimensions. Two hours of pure entertainment and a perfect dose of thrill is what I have promised my fans and followers with ‘Baida’, and I am sure they will be amazed.”

“Baida”, which is shot majorly in a small village near Gorakhpur, is releasing in cinema halls across India on March 21.

