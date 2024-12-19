Hollywood Star Jason Chambers Diagnosed with Skin Cancer; Actor Shares His Struggle (Watch Video)

Jason Chambers, the star of "Below Deck Down Under," has recently been diagnosed with melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer. In an Instagram video shared on December 17, 2024, the 52-year-old captain discussed his diagnosis and emphasized the importance of skincare and sun protection, especially for those who spend significant time outdoors. He reflected on his past habits, admitting that he often did not use sunscreen while working on boats, which contributed to his condition

In his message, Chambers reflected on his years of exposure to the sun, both as a child and during his work at sea. He shared, "For someone who has spent so much time with the sun's rays, from playing as a child to working in the sea, now those same rays are harmful. I know about the sun and its benefits. But everything has a limit. Balance should be maintained in it. Therefore, one should face any situation with understanding."

He continued, "I now have to wait for the melanoma biopsy treatment. Initially, I thought it was a scar, but it changed within 6 months. So, it's worth getting treatment early. You too should take care. And use chemical-free sunscreen. Wear a hat on your head. Stay in the shade." Chambers' post serves as a reminder to take precautions against prolonged sun exposure and to seek early treatment for any changes in skin condition.