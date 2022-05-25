Home Minister Amit Shah to watch 'Prithviraj' on June 1

Mumbai, May 25 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be watching Akshay Kumar's historical epic 'Prithviraj' which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty king Prithviraj Chauhan, on June 1.

Confirming the news, the director of the film Chandraprakash Dwivedi said, "Yes, this is accurate information. It is our honour that the Honourable Home Minister of our country, Shri Amit Shah ji is going to witness the epic saga on the glorious life of one of Bharatmata's bravest sons, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who sacrificed his life for the country."

In the film Akshay Kumar will be seen essaying the role of the legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, who fought valiantly to protect India's freedom from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor.

Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the TV epic 'Chanakya' and the critically acclaimed film 'Pinjar', has directed the film under the banner of Yash Raj Films as its first historical film.

The film is set to release theatrically on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

