Honey Singh and Tina Thadani breakup after dating for a year

Yo Yo Honey Singh has parted ways with his girlfriend, Tina Thadani. In January 2023, Honey Singh introduced the actress, Tina Thadani as his partner.However, things have changed as they are no longer together, and according to media reports, they have unfollowed each other.According to a report in the Hindustan Times, they are no longer together. A source close to the couple informed the entertainment portal that they wanted different things in life. The reports also stated that Tina is heartbroken and is trying to focus on her work.

On December 6, 2022, Honey Singh was papped with Tina Thadani hand-in-hand at an event in New Delhi. For the event, Honey and Tina twinned in black outfits. While Honey looked dapper in a black tuxedo and crip white-hued shirt underneath, Tina showed off her style in a thigh-high slit dress. The couple looked adorable as they walked hand-in-hand.On the work front, Honey Singh is all set to release his latest album, Honey 3.0 after nine years.