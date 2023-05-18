Honey Singh has a special message for fans ahead of G20 Summit in Kashmir, check out

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 18 : All eyes are on the highly anticipated G20 meeting which is scheduled to be held in Srinagar from May 22 to May 24. Punjabi singer Yo Yo Honey Singh is also excited to see how the picturesque region of Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up to host the prestigious G20 meeting for the first time.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Honey Singh informed his fans about the upcoming Summit.

He said, "I got to know that G20 Summit is happening in Kashmir this time and is happening in other places as well of India.. Goa and some other places. I am very much excited. I am right now in America. I am performing for my promo tour Honey 3.0 and I am gonna bring all my fans from America, India and all over and request them to go and support G20 summit Kashmir."

The 'Love Dose' hitmaker also expressed his desire to visit Kashmir soon.

"Kashmir is a paradise. I have been there a long time back when I was a child. I want to go there again... not this time.. but next time I will visit Kashmir soon. So this is a request to my fans to go and support G20 India."

Meanwhile, various departments are busy preparing for the G20 summit to be held in Srinagar, while many others have finalised their preparations.

There is also a program for the visit of delegates from 20 countries to the city of Gulmarg and Dal Lake. A large part of it has already been cleaned and the cleaning work on the other part is going on in full swing.

The sanitation work is carried out in Dal throughout the year. But for the G20 summit, special attention is being paid to the cleaning of several important places in the lake. The Vice Chairman of Lake Conservation and Management Authority Dr Bashir Ahmed Butt said that every possible effort is being made to make the Dal attractive and even better.

He said that not only the tourism sector will get more boost from the G20 summit being held in Srinagar and the delegates visiting Dal Lake. It is possible that more and more tourists will be attracted towards visiting Kashmir.

