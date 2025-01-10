HOPE ON THE STAGE: BTS’ J-hope Announces Solo World Tour and New Music Plans

BTS J-Hope got discharged from his mandatory military service on October 17th, 2024. After 4 months of being discharged, Hope announced his world tour by releasing the teaser video on his official Instagram account. The first show will be held in Seoul, South Korea. He is set to perform for three nights February 28, March 1, and 2, 2025, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. This will be first event after hopes discharge.

Announcing the tour schedule on Instagram, J-Hope expressed his excitement with, “Finally!!! J-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE.'” Additionally, J-Hope has more surprises in store. Shortly after the tour announcement, he teased fans with a new music video titled "Beginning of a New Dream," sharing behind-the-scenes clips from the song-making process, set to release this March.

Shows in Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, and Los Angeles are confirmed. The Asian leg of the tour begins in Manila, Philippines, on April 12 and 13, 2025, followed by performances in Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, and Taipei, concluding in Osaka on June 1, 2025.

In November 2024, J-Hope was spotted with ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo at the grand opening of the Audemars Piguet AP House Seoul Flagship store, where viral pictures and videos captured J-Hope's charm in a black suit and his playful interactions with Cha Eun-woo.

Also Read: BTS Rapper J-Hope Completes 18 Months Mandatory Military Service, Jin Welcome With Flower of Bouquet (Watch Videos)

Upon his return to civilian life, J-Hope received a warm welcome from fellow BTS member Jin, who greeted him with flowers and a hug. The rest of the BTS members—Suga, Jungkook, V, and Jimin—were absent during the celebration. J-Hope was the second member to be discharged after Jin.