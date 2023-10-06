"Hope this film..." Salman Khan sends best wishes to Rajveer Deol, 'Dono' team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : Superstar Salman Khan sent best wishes to Rajveer Deol, Paloma, and Dono's team for the film.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday evening shared pictures and videos from Dono's screening.

The group photo features director Sooraj Barjatya standing next to his son Avnish Barjatya, Salman Khan, Rajveer Deol, Paloma Dhillon, Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon.

Salman also shared a clip of him arriving at the grand premiere of the film 'Dono' in Mumbai.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Hope this film #Dono does for inn teeno Rajveer, Paloma and Avnish what it did for hum teeno Sooraj, Bhagyashree and me."

As soon as Salman uploaded the post, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

Bobby Deol dropped several heart emojis.

"Our Prem[?]," another commented.

The 'Dabangg' actor looked handsome as he donned a black shirt paired with black pants. He was seen in a clean shaved look.

Salman received a warm welcome from actor Aamir Khan at the premiere.

The 'Andaz Apna Apna' duo were seen posing for the camera along with Aamir's son Junaid.

'Dono' also marks the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish and the acting debut of Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma and Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol.

Talking about Rajveer, Paloma and Avnish's first film, Salman said, "This film should do for Avnish, Rajveer and Paloma what it did to you (Sooraj Barjatya), me and Bhagyashree."

Salman and Sooraj have collaborated on films like, 'Maine Pyaar Kiya', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!', 'Hum Saath Saath Hai', and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.

'Dono' is set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) - a friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma) - a friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two strangers who have one destination," read the film's description.

The film promises to be an "urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart."

Talking about Salman's work front, he will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif.

'Tiger 3' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor