"Hopefully it will make me strive harder to serve my nation": Shekhar Kapur reacts to his Padma Bhushan honour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 : Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is elated as he has been conferred with Padma Bhushan.

Padma Awards 2025 were announced on Saturday, a day before Republic Day.

Reacting to the honour, Shekhar Kapur on X wrote, "Am humbled that the Government of India has considered me to be deserving of a #Padmanbhushan. Hopefully this award will make me strive harder to serve the Industry that I am part of, and the beautiful Nation that I am so fortunate to belong to. Thank you also to our film audiences of India, for I am because you are."

After learning about the honour, Kapur's fans and loved ones, in no time, took to social media to extend congratulatory wishes to the 'Mr. India' director.

Actor Adil Hussain on X wrote, "Delighted to hear that one of the most deserving person has been bestowed with this Honour. Big Congratulations to you !"

Shekhar Kapur's sister and actor Sohaila, too, gave a shout out to the former.

"Congratulations to my dear brother Shekhar who has been awarded the Padma Bhushan this year. Nobody is more deserving than him for his contribution to Bollywood and taking the Indian style of film making to Hollywood and Europe. He is the pioneer. My parents , refugees to India as children, during Partition, would have been proud," she posted.

Kapur is known for his outstanding films like 'Bandit Queen', a British biographical drama 'Elizabeth' for which he was nominated for best director at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes, and its sequel 'Elizabeth: The Golden Age' (2007), which won Cate Blanchett her first acting Oscar, reported Variety.

Apart from that, he also directed one of Heath Ledger's last films, the 2002 epic 'The Four Feathers.'

To date, the audience talk about his films Masoom and Mr. India. He is currently busy working on the sequel to his hit film 'Masoom' (1983).

"The script is ready, and I will start shooting in February or March. I was travelling from Dubai to Delhi, and I realized I had left the 'Masoom 2' script on the plane seat," Kapur recalled during a conversation with ANI.

"But I got it back, and a flight attendant wrote me a note saying that Masoom was a very good film, and this one will be just as good. So, see, it came back even after being left behindthere must be something to it. It's destiny," the filmmaker said.

The sequel promises a fresh storyline while retaining the core values that made the original 'Masoom' so beloved.

Kapur confirmed that the star-studded cast will include Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, and his daughter Kaveri, among others.

