'House of Dragon' fame Milly Alcock all set to headline James Gunn's 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'

Washington [US], January 30 : Milly Alcock, who played the young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of HBO's 'House of the Dragon', will play the Woman of Steel in the new DC Universe created by James Gunn and Peter Safran, reported Variety.

She will star in the upcoming feature film 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' which is based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely's DC comic book series of the same name.

The character is depicted as Superman's cousin, having both superhuman skills and a Kryptonite vulnerability. Kara Zor-El, originally from Krypton, is a space traveller who arrived on Earth after her home planet was destroyed. When she arrives, she sees that her cousin Kal-El (Superman) has grown into a hero. Kara embraces the Supergirl persona and launches her superhero career.

Along with her, actors Emilia Jones and Meg Donnelly were also considered for the role, however, she beat out both of them.

'The Vampire Diaries' actor Ana Nogueira was hired in November to write the screenplay for that project; it does not yet have a director.

Filmmaker James Gunn has all the praise for Milly. He took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "This is accurate. Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I'm incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU. Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl. She embodies Kara as envisioned by @tomking_tk, @bilquis and Ana Nogueira."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2s_DqNvqHL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Gunn, who revealed Alcock's casting on Instagram, has not revealed the date of Alcock's superhero debut.

James Gunn and his fellow DC chief Peter Safran announced their new project, 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow', at a studio press event on January 31, 2023.

The Australian-born Alcock began her acting career as a teenager on Australian television before landing her breakout role in HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel series. Alcock received widespread acclaim for her performance as the striving Targaryen princess in the show's first five episodes, reported Variety.

