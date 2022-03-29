How a difficult scene from 'Abhay 3' turned into a challenging one for Divya Agarwal
Mumbai, March 29 Actress Divya Agarwal, who is gearing up for 'Abhay 3', the third instalment of the hit crime-thriller series starring Kunal Kemmu in the lead role, recently shared an experience from the shoot which turned into a fun challenge for her.
Sharing the details of her favourite scene, Divya said that it was a very demanding underwater sequence, "Talking about my most memorable scene, it would be shooting the underwater sequence. I think that was the most difficult scene of my life. We were 15 feet under the water and it was quite a difficult scene for me and Tanuj both."
But the two eventually pulled off the scene courtesy their camaraderie, "However, with our partnership, I think we nailed it. That's the coordination and that's the friendship I'm talking about. When we are together, we just get into it then it becomes like a fun challenge to us. I had never done that before and I don't know when I'll get to do that again. Regardless, that is something that I enjoyed a lot.
