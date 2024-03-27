How Aamir Ali preped for ‘Lootere’: 'Gave up working out, grew chest hair’

Mumbai, March 27 Actor Aamir Ali has shared details about how he got into the skin of the character he is playing in ‘Lootere’. He revealed that he doesn’t look like himself, and for that, had to stop working out and grow his chest hair.

Ali shared: “When you see the show, I come in the second half. You will see a completely different side of me, I don’t look like myself. I had to stop working out as my character had to look very normal. He didn’t have to look built or very fit. I gave up working out and grew my arm and chest hair, just to look normal.”

He said that the makers did not want the character to look “predictable.”

“When you see the show, you will understand that my character’s journey starts as a normal undercover agent and then of course, eventually what happens, happens. I also had to go through rigorous acting workshops to truly give a standout performance.”

In 'Lootere', Aamir plays a man embroiled in the dangerous world of piracy, navigating through treacherous waters. He portrays an undercover agent.

