How Sanika Amit embraced traditional bridal beauty rituals for ‘Mangal Lakshmi’

Mumbai, May 26 Actress Sanika Amit has opted for traditional bridal beauty rituals for a wedding sequence in the show 'Mangal Lakshmi'.

Sanika said: "Since this is my first time portraying a bride on screen, I wanted to make it special by embracing traditional bridal beauty rituals. This grand wedding sequence has inspired me to focus on my well-being alongside preparing for my character's big day.”

As part of her preparation, the actor has been following an intensive beauty regime to look her radiant best for her character's wedding scenes. Sanika's bridal routine includes everything from ubtan packs to floral hair masks and rich face packs.

"I have started using natural beauty products to get that bridal glow. This experience has been a blend of preparing for my character's wedding while ramping up my self-care journey. I can't wait for everyone to witness this celebration of Lakshmi's life," she added.

'Mangal Lakshmi' airs on Colors.

