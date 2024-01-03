How Shreyas Talpade’s wife brought him back from death is a story you don’t want to miss

Actor Shreyas Talpade recently faced a life-threatening cardiac arrest, but thanks to quick action and dedicated medical care, he's now recovering at home.

Talpade, 48, experienced the scare on December 14th while filming in Mumbai. He describes feeling extreme fatigue and discomfort in the days leading up to the incident, but attributed it to his busy work schedule. However, after a sudden episode of breathlessness and pain, he realized the situation was more serious.

Shreyas shares, As soon as I got into the car, I felt I should head straight to the hospital, but thought I should go home first. My wife, Deepti, saw me in that state and within 10 minutes, we were on our way to the hospital. We were almost there and could see the hospital gate, but the entry was barricaded, and we had to take a U-turn. The very next moment my face went numb, and I passed out. That was a cardiac arrest. My heart had stopped beating for those few minutes. Deepti couldn't get out of the car from her side of the door as we were stuck in traffic, so she climbed over me and got to the other side to call for help. A few people came to our rescue and rushed me inside. The doctors did CPR, electrical shock, that's how they revived me, Bombay Times reported.

The actor, whose two main arteries were blocked (one 100% and the other 99), has had a stent placed through angioplasty. Shreyas says, Now, I am taking one day at a time and resting it out. The doctors have told me that post six weeks, I can get back to work. My producers have told me to take it easy, too. I just want to relax now, spend time with my family, watch some films and read books. It was a massive Cardiac arrest . Having survived this near-death experience, Shreyas feels immense gratitude for having got a second chance at life. Clinically, I was dead. It was a massive cardiac arrest.

The experience was a stark reminder for Talpade, who admits to neglecting his health in favor of his career. He now emphasizes the importance of preventive care and prioritizing family time. For the past 28 years, I have just been focusing on my career, he says. We take our families for granted. We think we have time.

Talpade hopes his story will encourage others to take better care of themselves and seek medical attention when needed. He plans to take it easy for the next few weeks as he recovers, but remains optimistic about his future. I cannot tell you how thankful I am to everyone who played a role in saving my life, he concludes. These people gave me a second life and it's a debt I can never pay.