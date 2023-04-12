How to beat Mumbai Traffic? Take cue from Hema Malini's metro diaries

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 : With Mumbai reeling under heavy traffic, commuters have been seen opting for metro to travel to avoid being stranded at a place for hours.

Even our celebrities are also recently seen ditching their luxury cars over public transportation especially metro. On Tuesday, actor-turned-politician Hema Malini was spotted travelling in the Mumbai Metro.

Taking to social media, she gave a glimpse of her metro diaries. She mentioned that it took two hours for her to reach Dahisar, a suburb of Mumbai, by car. So, she decided to take the metro instead and reached the destination on time.

" I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience.Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was!True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr," she wrote.

See how fans got excited to see Hema Malini in the metro.

I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience.Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was!True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr pic.twitter.com/2OZPMtORCu— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 11, 2023

After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me! In the metro with the public pic.twitter.com/Whr7mOIRM8 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 11, 2023

On the very same day Hema Malini also travelled in an auto-rickshaw.

This is the video I shot from inside the auto Enjoyed myself thoroughly! pic.twitter.com/ZGWR52wAGQ— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 11, 2023

Talking about the rickshaw ride, she wrote, "After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me!"

Besides Hema Malini, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was seen enjoying the metro ride recently.

