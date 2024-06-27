How Ulka Gupta learnt to drape a saree herself on 'Main Hoon Saath Tere' set

Mumbai, June 27 Actress Ulka Gupta, who wears new sarees every day for her role in the show 'Main Hoon Saath Tere', has mastered the art of draping perfectly pleated sarees over the past three months -- a skill that she has honed on the sets.

Ulka, who plays the role of Janvi in the show, wears beautiful printed sarees that enhance her chic and classy look, complemented by a sleek bun that completes her character’s appearance.

Thrilled about her look and the opportunity to wear new sarees every day, Ulka said: "Since the beginning of the show, my character has been required to wear sarees. It's been three months now, and I have to say I am thoroughly enjoying this look and feel comfortable in this attire."

The actress said: "This is also the first time I am wearing sarees on-screen, and I must admit they look super classy and elegant. These printed sarees are my personal favourite. I am loving my look and have been receiving numerous compliments, which I absolutely appreciate. I have learned to drape a saree myself and often get ready on my own, with a little help from my team."

The show stars Nihan Jain as Janvi's son Kian, while Karan Vohra portrays the role of Aryaman.

'Main Hoon Saath Tere' airs on Zee TV.

On the professional front, Ulka first featured in the 2006 show 'Resham Dankh', starring Rahil Azam and Mouli Ganguly in the lead roles.

The actress then appeared in the 2009 show 'Saat Phere - Saloni Ka Safar' as Savri Singh.

Ulka is best known for her versatile performance as Manu in 'Ek Veer Stree Ki Kahaani - Jhansi Ki Rani'. The historical drama is based on the life of Lakshmi Bai, the Rani of Jhansi.

The actress has also starred in shows like 'Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi', 'Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev', 'Banni Chow Home Delivery', and 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare'.

She has also been a part of the web series 'Modern Love Hyderabad'.

