Hrithik, Anil Kapoor visit Pune Air Force Station

Mumbai, Jan 23 Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, who are awaiting the release of their action film ‘Fighter’, visited the Pune Air Force Station recently.

The actor presented the #ThankYouFighter letters to the IAF officers at Pune Air Force Station.

Collecting letters nationwide through the #ThankYouFighter campaign, expressing gratitude to our nation's heroes and honouring the spirit of the Indian Air Force, the actors presented the letter to the heroes of India as the two shared a moment of gratitude with the Air warriors at the Air Force base.

The #ThankYouFighter initiative garnered an outstanding response, accumulating 250,000 handwritten letters and 1.5 million online letters from across the nation.

‘Fighter’ has been filmed at real locations with the help of IAF personnel using combat jets and helicopters.

The thrilling operational scenes have been filmed at the Air Force Station in Tezpur, the Air Force Academy in Dindigul, Andhra Pradesh, and at the Air Force Station in Pune.

Shot extensively at the Air Force Station Tezpur, nestled in the lush green valley of Assam, it serves as the backdrop for some of the film's most intense fighter jet sequences.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, the film will debut in theatres on January 25.

