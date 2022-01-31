Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad enjoyed a secret vacation in Goa - Reports

Hrithik Roshan was spotted with a mystery girl a few days back and reports claimed that she was actress - singer Saba Azad. Now, according to a latest report in Mid-Day, Hrithik has reportedly been keeping the relationship under warps for months. In fact, those who already knew about the actor dating Saba, were reportedly quite surprised by the actor's move to hold hands in public. A source revealed to the portal that Hrithik and Saba also vacationed in Goa for a bit. "Their friendship has blossomed into something really special.

Last month, the two winged their way to Goa for some quiet moments," the source revealed. Meanwhile, ETimes also reached out to Saba Azad. When asked if she and Hrithik are dating, the actress and musician did not comment but instead said that she will call them back. "She said rather hastily, "Sorry, I am in the middle of something. I'll call you back," the quote in ETimes read. For the unversed, Saba and her co-band member Imaad Shah, Naseeruddin and Ratna Pathak Shah's son, are a popular funky-electronic music duo and have been creating music for several years. Apart from her music, Saba has also starred in several projects. She was last seen in Netflix Original Feels Like Ishq and will be seen in upcoming web series Rocket Boys.