Hrithik Roshan can't get enough of Gf's Saba Azad's latest pics, drops mushy comment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : Actor Hrithik Roshan recently reacted to actor-girlfriend Saba Azad's recent Instagram post.

The actor was impressed by Saba's stunning look in her latest pictures.

Saba looked gorgeous in a chic black blazer, paired with a skirt and high heels.

Saba captioned the picture on her Instagram account, saying, "Singit dusty!! 'In the cool of the evening when everything is getting kinda groovy' (sic)."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6D67LANMQL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Hrithik quickly took to the comment section and wrote, "Woah."

Earlier this month, Hrithik also commented on Saba's gym picture where the actress flaunted her abs in a crop top and also talked about her diet, mentioning her preference for rotis with ghee.

"I like my rotis in multiples of 2 and with ghee thanks. Now I don't usually post from the gym but this week the light has been very nice, also hey just cause it ain't on the gram doesn't mean it don't exist...," read her caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C58g9z2PHRy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Just a couple of months back, Hrithik lauded her acting in her upcoming project, 'Songs of Paradise.'

Taking to Instagram he wrote, "Every actor needs to see your performance in this one. Heart-wrenching. One of the best I have ever seenaEURae EVER! (sic)."

Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration, entering the party hand-in-hand with her.

Earlier, the actor was married to Sussanne Khan, and they have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They divorced in 2014.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr are teaming up for the upcoming flick 'War 2'.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'War 2' is scheduled to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film '

War' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.

