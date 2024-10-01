Hrithik Roshan celebrates third anniversary with ‘partner’ Saba Azad

Mumbai, Oct 1 Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in ‘Fighter’, is celebrating third anniversary with his partner Saba Azad.

On Tuesday, the Bollywood superstar took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself with the actress-singer as the two celebrated their third anniversary.

The actor wrote in the caption, “Happy anniversary partner 1.10.2024 @sabazad”.

Hrithik first confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party in 2022 when the couple arrived hand-in-hand, marking a new chapter.

Saba is a multi-talented artiste as she is an actress, a theatre director, and musician, has made her mark not only on the big screen but also in the world of music as part of the electro-funk duo Madboy/Mink. She is known for her work in ‘Rocket Boys’, ‘Ladies Room’ and ‘Who's Your Gynac’.

Earlier, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan. The duo tied the knot on December 20, 2000. They welcomed their first child Hrehaan Roshan in 2006, and their younger son Hridaan Roshan in May 2008.

The couple shocked everyone when they announced their separation on December 13, 2012, by announcing their mutual separation. While it left many wondering what could have possibly gone wrong between the two, the couple refused to budge any further details about the reason behind their split. Taking to all his social media handles, Hrithik had penned an official statement about the same. He wrote at the time, “Sussanne has decided to separate from me and end our 17-year relationship. This is a very trying time for the entire family”.

The actor was also involved in a controversy with actress Kangana Ranaut when she insinuated his name while he spoke about a “silly ex”. The matter blew out of proportion with both Kangana and Hrithik getting into a legal battle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor