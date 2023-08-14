Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone to celebrate Independence Day in "Fighter" mode, team to announce something special

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : On the 77th Independence Day of India, the makers of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter' will surprise the audience with a special announcement.

Deepika, on Monday, took to Instagram and shared a poster that read "Spirit of Fighter This Independence Day."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv6p3XMLIBE/?hl=en

The text is written in colours of Indian flag.

"10AM, Tomorrow. #SpiritOfFighter #SiddharthAnand @hrithikroshan," she captioned the post.

Director Siddharth Anand also shared the same poster on his Instagram account.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

'Fighter' is an aerial action film. The film marks Hrithik's first on screen collaboration with Deepika.

Siddharth Anand announced the film in 2021.

Taking to social media, he wrote, "This is definitely one of the most exciting moments of my life to bring together two of my favourite stars, Hrithik and Deepika, for the first time to the Indian and global audience. I am thrilled to begin the journey of MARFLIX, a production house dedicated to action film making in India. I start this journey of Marflix along with my life partner Mamta Anand. Starting MARFLIX with Hrithik is special as he is someone who has seen me even working as an AD, then as a director on two films and now I am not just his director but I'm also starting my production house with him."

