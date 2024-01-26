Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter Leaked Online

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s newly released film Fighter has fallen prey to piracy on day one itself. The war drama helmed by Siddharth Anand leaked online on the first day of release and is available for download in HD print. These pirated versions are available on various torrents and websites.

For the unversed, the story of Fighter is inspired by the real-life events of the Balakot air strike.Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises adrenaline-pumping action. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. It is a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

Speaking about the film, Director Siddharth Anand said earlier, "Mamta (Siddharth's wife) and I started our film company MARFLIX with #FIGHTER. A film that is ambitious in more ways than one. It's more than just a film for us. And we have given it all to this one. 2024 starts with the same feeling again of nervousness and anxiety. Here's hoping that you guys give the same love to FIGHTER that you showered on PATHAAN. Happy new year guys! See at the movies!! On 25th January