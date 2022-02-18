Hrithik Roshan donates his rare blood type, shares heartfelt post

Superstar Hrithik Roshan in an n Instagram post, revealed that he has a rare blood type, which is B negative. He shared a photo of himself donating blood and encouraged his fans and followers to donate blood. Since February 17 was World Random Act of Kindness Day, Hrithik took up this initiative to spread awareness regarding blood donation. The Super 30 actor took to Twitter and shared a photo of himself donating blood. He wrote, "I was told that my blood group B-negative is a rare type. Hospitals often fall short of it. Pledging to be an insignificant part of the very significant blood banks. Thank you @kokilabenhospital for allowing me to contribute. Thank you, Dr. Rajesh Sawant, Dr. Raees Ahmed and Dr Pradnya for the impeccable care and professionalism. P.S: Do you know that donating blood is in fact good for the donors health? (sic)."

Hrithik's father, Rakesh Roshan, took to the comments section and wrote, "Proud of you (sic)."Hrithik Roshan has lately being in the news for his relationship with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. Hrithik Roshan was last seen in director Sidharth Anand's War, On the work front, Hrithik has been busy shooting for the official Hindi remake of Tamil entertainer ‘Vikram Vedha’. He essays Vedha in this film, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing Vikram. This thriller is being directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, who had helmed the original Tamil entertainer too. The makers of ‘Vikram Vedha’ are planning to release the film in September 2022.



