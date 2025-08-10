Hrithik Roshan Is All Praises for NTR: “Tarak, I Have Not Just Observed You, But I Have Learnt From You

Hyderabad turned into a sea of excitement today as the makers of War 2 held the film’s only promotional event and they chose the city for one reason: NTR. Fans poured in from across states, their chants and cheers creating an electric atmosphere that celebrated the Telugu superstar’s unmatched appeal. The event wasn’t just about promoting the film; it was a statement of NTR’s pan-India dominance, especially after his global recognition post-RRR.

Adding a heartfelt touch to the evening, Hrithik Roshan took to the stage to share what he had learnt from his co-star. “I see a lot of myself in Tarak. We have had very similar journeys for 25 years now, and I think Tarak sees a little bit of himself in me also. It is true when they say that he is a one-take final-take star. On set, Tarak, I have not just observed you, but I have learnt from you. I have learnt how to go into a shot 100% — not 99.99%, not 99.999, but 100%. Which is why when he comes out of a shot, there is no judgement on me. He will not even check the shot because he knows he has given everything to it. And I will apply that in my future films. Tarak, thank you for teaching me that.”

With War 2 slated for release in 2025 and his mytho-sci-fi juggernaut NTR x Neel lined up for 2026, NTR is at the forefront of Indian cinema’s biggest blockbusters.