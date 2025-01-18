Hrithik Roshan Leases Premium Commercial Property for Rs 5.62 Lakh per Month in Mumbai; Check Details



Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has leased his premium commercial property for a monthly rent of Rs 5.62 lakh, according to real estate consultant Square Yards. In a statement on Saturday, Square Yards confirmed that it had reviewed the property registration documents and verified the rental agreement. The actor is now earning a monthly rental income of Rs 5,62,000 from the property.

According to reports and property registration documents, Hrithik Roshan has leased his high-end commercial property for a monthly rental income of Rs 5,62,000. The property is located in the prestigious Lotus Corporate Park in Goregaon, Mumbai, a prime area known for its excellent connectivity and thriving commercial ecosystem. Goregaon is home to numerous top businesses and corporate offices, making it an ideal location for office spaces.

Hrithik Roshan's leased space in Lotus Corporate Park spans 2,727 square feet (~253.34 square meters), offering ample room for commercial setups. The property provides an ideal setting for companies looking for a high-end office in a prime location. The transaction also involves a stamp duty payment of Rs. 88,000 and a registration fee of Rs. 1,000, as outlined in the official property documents.

Beyond his successful acting career, Hrithik Roshan's venture into the commercial real estate space highlights his growing business acumen. On the work front, the actor was last seen in Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. He is currently shooting for War 2.