Hrithik Roshan loses his cool after fan forcefully tries to take selfie with him: 'Kya kar raha hai?'

Hrithik Roshan was upset after a fan forcefully tried to take a selfie with him recently. The actor, who will soon be seen in Vikram Vedha, was spotted leaving a movie theatre in Mumbai after watching Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra with his sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. A video of Hrithik getting angry with the fan was shared on paparazzi and fan pages on social media.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CiSCm1MNeFj/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Hrithik is gearing for the release of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. The actor will be seen with Saif Ali Khan in the film. The trailer released earlier this week and was received well by the audience. The film is the official remake of the Tamil movie of the same name. The Tamil film starred R Madhavan as the cop while Vijay Sethupathi as the gangster. The film is slated to release on September 30