Hrithik Roshan pens down heartfelt message for his mother on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 : Actor Hrithik Roshan has a special birthday wish for his mother, Pinkie Roshan. He posted a video of her while dancing inside a gym.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote in the caption, sharing his best wishes, "Chaplin said " to truly laugh , learn to take your pain and play with it " Mama, this I learn from you :) Happy 70th birthday my Supermom! There isn't anyone like you ! Here's to an adventure that has only just begun !! I love you..C'mon everybody !!! Clap your hands"

In the video, he said, "So, I have just entered the gym and music is on which means my mother must be dancing."

Rakesh Roshan also commented on the video, saying, "Hahaha well captured Happiness no more to explain."

Meanwhile, Hrithik was last seen in a crime thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. He will be seen in his upcoming film 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor.

'Fighter' is being touted as India's first aerial action film. On Independence Day 2023, the makers of the upcoming film dropped the motion poster featuring Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil Kapoor.

Siddharth Anand announced the film in 2021. Taking to social media, he wrote, "This is definitely one of the most exciting moments of my life to bring together two of my favourite stars, Hrithik and Deepika, for the first time to the Indian and global audience. I am thrilled to begin the journey of MARFLIX, a production house dedicated to action film making in India. I start this journey of Marflix along with my life partner Mamta Anand. Starting MARFLIX with Hrithik is special as he is someone who has seen me even working as an AD, then as a director on two films and now I am not just his director but I'm also starting my production house with him."

Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of 'Fighter', which will hit the theatres on January 2, 2024.

Apart from 'Fighter', Hrithik will also be seen in 'War 2' alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor