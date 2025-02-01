Hrithik Roshan seeks diet advice from his fans

Mumbai, Feb 1 Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan boasts of impressive fitness. However, the superstar has fired a query as the weekend sets in.

On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of Gajar ka halwa. He wrote in the caption, “Gajjar ka halwa Healthy ? Or unhealthy ? What do you think?”.

Earlier, the actor celebrated 25 years of his debut movie ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’. He took to his Instagram, and shared several pictures of the notes that he wrote ahead of the shooting of the film during his preparation time.

The notes highlight the extensive prep work of the actor, and prove why he deserved to become an overnight sensation with ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’ which was directed by his father Rakesh Roshan.

He shared how he would have been embarrassed to share these notes on a public platform but thought to do it anyway to celebrate the film in all spirit.

He wrote in the caption, “My notes from 27 years ago. Prepping as an ACTOR for my first movie ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’, I remember how nervous I was. Still am when starting a movie. I’d be embarrassed sharing these, but after 25 years of being in the industry I guess I can handle it. Then to now, what’s changed? I see these pages and realise, absolutely nothing. Good thing? Bad thing? It’s just how it is (sic)”.

He further mentioned, “Only process remains. So much to be thankful for. So much to be grateful for. So much left to do. It’s the 25th anniversary of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. And the ONLY thing I want to celebrate are these scribbles in my rough book. Only thing I am relieved about is the proof of resilience. The first page says “one day“ at the bottom. No such day happened, it never came. Or maybe it did but I missed it cause I was in prep. #25yearsofkahonaapyaarhai”.

