Hrithik Roshan shares concerns on loss of "true voice" after Yami Gautam's take on "extortion-like" paid negativity of films

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 : Actor Hrithik Roshan has backed Yami Gautam's take on the growing culture of "extortion-like" hype and paid negativity in the film industry.

Voicing his thoughts on loss of "true voice", Hrithik, in response to Yami's social media post, wrote, "More than anything, the golden thing that gets lost and leaves them and all of us impoverished is the journalists true voice, a chance for them to inform all the creative forces behind a movie what they felt, thought, what they applaud and criticise. Only true opinions have the potential where feedback helps us evolve. Their own right to freedom gets unknowingly usurped, and so does our chance of growth."

https://x.com/iHrithik/status/1996474568454676785

The 'War 2' actor shared his concerns and added, "Without freedom of expression, without the truth helping us evolve, what job satisfaction can they or any of us hope for?"

Earlier in the day, Yami Gautam, in a strong-worded post, called out the "trend" of paying money for the marketing of films, subtly referring to the targeted "negativity" surrounding Ranveer Singh's upcoming release, 'Dhurandhar'.

In her note, she wrote, "There is something I've been wanting to express for a long time, and I feel today is that day & I must. This so-called trend of giving money, under the guise of marketing a film, to ensure good 'hype' is created for a film, or else 'they' will continuously write negative things (even before the film is released), until you pay 'them' money, feels nothing but a kind of extortion. Just because this arrangement is accessible to anyone, whether to 'hype' a film or spread negativity against another actor or a film, is a plague that is going to affect the future of our industry in a big way."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DR1RTSTj608/

The actor went on to point out that in the South Indian film industry, such practices "cannot be dared" because the industry stands united. Urging collective action, Gautam appealed to filmmakers and artists to "come together" to stop what she called a "termite of a culture" before it spreads further.

Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, the spy-action thriller features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in lead roles.

It is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Dhurandhar is scheduled for theatrical release on December 5, 2025.

