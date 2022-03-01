Hrithik Roshan skips family's annual Maha Shivratri celebration in Mumbai

Every year on Maha Shivratri, Hrithik Roshan and his family offer prayers at the Shiv temple in Pavel. This year too, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan were snapped at the temple, however Hrithik Roshan was missing from the spiritual celebration.Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan performed the aarti and rituals together today.Off late, Hrithik has been in the news for his personal life. On Friday the Krrish actor took to his Instagram stories to give a shout-out to his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. The actor shared Saba’s post of her gig and this marked Saba’s first appearance on Hrithik’s social media. Responding to Hrithik’s sweet gesture, Saba reshared Hrithik’s Instagram story and wrote, “Hey thanks @hrithikroshan 🙂.”

Saba was spotted with Hrithik while exiting a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, last month and the reports of their ongoing relationship have been doing the rounds since then. The two, however, have not commented on their relationship.Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan. They are parents to two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan. The couple announced their separation in 2014.Saba made her debut with the 2008 film Dil Kabaddi. She then appeared in the lead role in 2011’s Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. Last year, she also appeared in a segment in the Netflix anthology, Feels Like Ishq. She is currently seen in the web series Rocket Boys, which is streaming on SonyLIV.On the work front, Hrithik has several projects in the pipeline, including the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone.