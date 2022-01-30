Hrithik Roshan spotted on dinner date with mystery woman

Hrithik Roshanwas recently spotted with a mystery woman post dinner date where the Krrish star was spotted by the paps. In pictures taken by the paparazzi, Hrithik can be seen escorting the woman inside his car and also shielding her from the shutterbugs. In the video, it appears that Hrithik didn’t mind that photographers were present. He exited the restaurant and walked towards his waiting car, never leaving the woman’s hand, even as he helped her hop in.

Before driving off, Hrithik also made sure to wave at the photographers present.The actor has largely avoided relationship speculation after his separation from Sussanne Khan. The two were married from 2000 to 2014, and have two sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan. Sussanne is rumoured to be seeing Arslan Goni, the cousin of former Bigg Boss contestant Aly Goni. On the work front, Hrithik was last seen on screen in the hit 2019 action-thriller War. He has several projects lined up, including the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha and Fighter, an action film in which he will collaborate for the first time with Deepika Padukone.