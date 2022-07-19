Hrithik Roshan to marry lady love Saba Azad?

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been in a relationship for the past few months. A few years ago, a celebrity astrologer had predicted that Hrithik will get married for the second time. Saba share a close relationship with Hrithik’s family, but also his ex-wife Sussane Khan. According to reports, a close friend of the couple commented saying, "Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are very much into each other. Hrithik's family has taken to Saba quite well Recently, when she visited Hrithik's home, she did an impromptu singing and jiving session, which the family and Hrithik thoroughly enjoyed. Hrithik and Saba are certainly together but neither of them want to rush into things."

Commenting about the equation she shares with Hrithik’s side of the family and Sussane Khan, she said, "Saba and Sussanne are regularly in touch. Sussanne loves the songs, and especially the ballads Saba writes. Saba often shares little things she's written with Sussanne just to get feedback. Hrithik too loves Saba's musical creations. Even Hrithik's kids, Rhehaan and Hridhaan, have taken to Saba. Hrithik's mom and sister are very fond of Saba too."Saba also accompanied Hrithik at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, and they posed on the red carpet as the perfect couple. A few days ago, Saba shared a few pictures from their vacation and captioned them, “Where the jazz cats at??”Talking about Hrithik’s movie, the actor has Vikram Vedha and Fighter lined up. The former, which also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, is slated to release on 30th September 2022.