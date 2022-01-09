Hrithik Roshan turned 48 today, see all time best movies of the versatile actor

He is the most handsome man in the industry. His looks can steal anyone's heart. Not only this but he is also a versatile actor who has kept his charm in the film industry even after the ages. No one can be him, and he doesn't need to be someone else, he is non-other than Hrithik Roshan. The superstar and the most handsome actor, today on 10th January the superstar turned 48. And on the occasion of his birthday let's recall some of the best movies of the superstar.



1) Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hain

If we say grand entry, then this was the greatest entry of Hrithik Roshan in the film industry. After his debut "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hain" Hrithik Roshan become an overnight star. The movie was directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. And Ameesha Patel was the lead female in the film.

2) Koi... Mil Gaya

Hrithik Roshan holds the movie franchise of Koi Mill Gaya, he just spread the magic on the screen in all sequels like 'Krrish' and 'Krrish 3'. All the parts are still the favorite of the audience, especially children's.

Hrithik is seen playing different roles in all the sequels and he purely gave justice to all the parts.

3) Jodaa Akbar

The 16th-century real-life-based story which has created a storm in the industry, especially because of Aishwarya and Hrithik's chemistry. The duo just created magic on the screen and we still remember every scene of the film. Hrithik played the role of Muhammad Akbar and Aishwarya played the role of Jodhaa Bai.

4) Zindigi Na Milegi Dobara

One of the best storylines portrayed in Hindi cinema was Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The movie is based on the three best friends who got separated because of their career, but later reunited and went on an abroad trip and that is worth watching. During their trip, each friend chooses a dangerous sport for the group to take part in. The three best friends role was played by Hrithik, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar respectively.

5) Super 30

Hrithik Roshan beautifully portrayed the character, Anand Kumar, in Super 30. This is a biographical film based on Anand Kumar who is a famous mathematician from Patna. Who teaches the IIT aspirants in Patna free of costs for those who can't afford the tuition fee. And in his first batch, he taught 30 students, and all of them cleared the exams.



