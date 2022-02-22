Hrithik Roshan's ethnic wears price at Farhan Akhtar's wedding will shock you

The hottest couple of the industry Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar tied the knot last Saturday at Javed Akhtar and his wife Shabana Azmi's Khandala home. Many celebs attended the wedding but what caught the eye of the public was Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan's traditional look.

Hrithik Roshan was looking so handsome and sober in his ethnic wear. The video of the actor dancing with groom Farhan Akhtar on the "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" movie song also went so viral on social media. Both actors were seen matching the steps of each other in the video. Hrithik Roshan stepped out in an embroidered kurta and churidar set with a pink bandi. The embroidered kurta and churidar set was designed by Indian fashion designer, Anita Dongre. And the official site of the kurta set is ₹21,900 on the designer website, and the churidaar is priced at ₹7,990.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be soon seen in Vikram Vedha. Hindi-language neo-noir action-thriller film directed by Pushkar–Gayathri and produced by YNOT Studios, Reliance Entertainment, and Plan C Studios.

The hero is also in the discussion from several past days due to his rumor girlfriend Saba Azad, many times two of them seen together on dinner dates and in family get together.