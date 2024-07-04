Hrithik Roshan's Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan To Marry Boyfriend Arslan Goni?

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan ended their 13 years of marriage in 2014. They are co-parenting their children Hrehaan Roshan, Hridhaan Roshan. After getting divorcee Hrithik Roshan is dating Saba Azad and Sussanne started dating Arslan Goni. According to reports Sussane and Arslan have decided to move one step ahead in life and get married.

Speaking about her daughter and Arslan, Zareen said, "Arslan has studied law and belongs to a reputed political family in Jammu. He’s also interested in acting, so I wish him all the best for that. His family is very good, and I am glad that Susanne and Arslan are happy together.”

Arslan and Susanne might not be getting married soon, as Zareen mentioned that they are concentrating on their careers. She highlighted the importance of finding happiness in the present, as the future is uncertain. Zareen also emphasized that the traditional belief that marriage is essential for happiness and stability is outdated. Women today are independent, successful in their professions, and value making their own choices. She expressed contentment in seeing Arslan and Susanne content with each other and prioritizing their careers.