Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan to tie the knot with her boyfriend Arslan Goni?

Sussanne Khan, who is dating actor Arslan Goni, is reportedly considering marriage with her boyfriend. Reports claim that the couple is likely to get married in a simple way with no grand celebration. However, Arslan recently reacted to the reports which stated that he would be marrying Sussane soon.Talking to a news portal, Arslan shared that he was quite surprised and amused by the news. Laughing it off, he added that he doesn't like talking about his personal life and said that he has no idea who has spoken about it. He in fact asked from where are these sources coming in.

Arslan shared with Hindustan Times, that he doesn’t enjoy talking about his personal life even with his friends as there’s already a lot of chatter about Sussanne, who is also Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife. He added that his personal life is good, and so is his work life. At the same time, he is trying not to hide anything and he’s not answerable to anybody about the same.Sussanne was earlier married to Hrithik Roshan and together they have two sons - Hridaan and Hrehaan. However, the couple got divorce after 14 years of their marriage. Despite their sepaation, Hrithik and Sussanne share a cordial relation and co-parent their kids. Moreover, Sussanne stood in strong support of Hrithik during his legal battle with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

