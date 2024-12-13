Hrithik Roshan's Uncle Rajesh Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Bengali Singer Lagnajita Chakraborty

Bengali singer Lagnajita Chakraborty accused veteran music director Rajesh Roshan of sexually harassing her. Rajesh Roshan, known for his work in Bollywood, is actor Hrithik Roshan’s uncle, and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan's brother.In the interview, Chakraborty shared a personal account of an alleged experience with Rajesh Roshan during her time in Mumbai. Chakraborty recounted an incident where Rajesh Roshan invited her to his home in Santa Cruz.Speaking about the same, Chakraborty said, “When I used to live in Bombay, he had called me to meet him in Santa Cruz. I went to his house, and I sat down, and he was sitting there. There were piano and other instruments everywhere.”

At this point, according to Chakraborty, Rajesh Roshan asked her to play something of hers so he could hear her voice, prompting her to search for herself on YouTube on the iPad open in front of them. As Chakraborty was typing on the iPad, she noticed Rajesh Roshan slowly moving closer to her.She further said, “I was wearing a skirt at the time. As I was typing, I noticed that he was slowly moving closer to me. He kept approaching and I thought, ‘Let’s see how far he comes and what he does.’ Without any further ado, you won’t believe it, it’s awkward to even say this on camera, but he just slipped his hand inside my skirt. Just like that, it was that seamless. I just got up and walked out.”

Lagnajita Chakraborty is a singer-songwriter known for her work in Bengali music, and playback singing in the Bengali Film Industry. She gained recognition with her debut playback song, Basanto Eshe Geche from the film Chotushkone (2014). The song, composed by Anupam Roy, became a hit, establishing her as a popular voice in Bengali cinema. On the other hand, Rajesh Roshan is best known for his work in Hindi cinema.

He’s the son of the famous composer Roshan, and the younger brother of filmmaker and actor Rakesh Roshan. Some of his notable works include Khatta Meetha (1978), Yaarana (1981), Kaamchor (1982), Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), and Karan Arjun (1995). Rajesh Roshan's daughter Pashmina recently made her debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound. The film starred rs Rohit Saraf, Naila Grrewal and Jibraan Khan.