Hrithik shares glimpse of his 68-year-old mother's intense workout

Mumbai, Jan 20 Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has shared a glimpse of his 68-year-old mother Pinkie Roshan's intense workout. The actor says it gives him hope that everyone can continue to get better no matter what the age.

Hrithik on Thursday posted a slew of video clips, where his mother is seen doing high intensity workout.

He wrote as the caption: "To see her giving her all to fitness and wellness at the age of 68 gives me hope that we all can continue to get better no matter what the age. A big, big hug to all of you out there for supporting and sharing this relentless, joyful passion with my mom."

The actor said that he knows his mother has bad days "we all do, and time and again I have seen how hard it is for her to get into the gym and get started."

"But she does it because of the sense of community she has started feeling with all of you supporting her on insta. So this really is a thank you post for all of you helping my mom get stronger. I wish and pray that everyone out there who is pushing themselves to get better has that support from friends and family. I wish you all a beautiful day."

Hrithik shared that his mother started working out at the age of 58.

"Just thought I should add that fact for other parents who feel it's too late for them. It's NEVER too late. Do it for your kids. They will love you for it," he wrote.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in 'Vikram Vedha'.

The film stars Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, with Radhika Apte in a crucial role. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the director's hats for the Hindi remake as well.

A cult film in its own right 'Vikram Vedha' is a neo-noir action crime thriller film. Based on the Indian meta-folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal', the film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

This original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

He also has 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone.

