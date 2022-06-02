Hrithik's cousin Pashmina to make Bollywood debut with 'Ishq Vishk' sequel

Mumbai, June 2 Two decades after Shahid Kapoor's film 'Ishq Vishk' released, filmmaker Ramesh Taurani announced his sequel titled 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' starring Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' actor Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf and Naila Grewal.

All the actors of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound posted the first look from the film on social media.

Pashmina, who is set to make her debut with this movie, also penned a note while sharing the first look.

She wrote: "It feels like years of austerity and hard work is finally bearing fruits. I'm extremely excited, nervous and elated to bring to you my first experience on screen: When relationships can be found on apps, and lost over a chat, you know that love needs an upgrade. ISHQ VISHK REBOUND. It's time to move on."

Jibraan, who played superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', shared the first look too. He shared that dreams come true.

"Dreams do Come true . When relationships can be found on apps, and lost over a chat, you know that love needs an upgrade. ISHQ VISHK REBOUND. It's time to move on," he wrote.

Released in 2003, 'Ishq Vishk' was a coming-of-age romantic comedy starring Shahid, Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasury.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor